Fruth Pharmacy announces ‘Baby Face Winners’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Each year, Fruth Pharmacy chooses four babies to represent Fruth in advertising.

Fruth Pharmacy held its 4th Annual Baby Face Event on April 6. Over 100 babies entered for a chance to be a Mister or Miss Fruth.

The annual baby event is held in-part to help raise donations for area baby organizations, while Fruth searches for babies to use in seasonal campaigns. Customers may make a $10 donation to a local baby organization to enter their child for a chance to be Mister or Miss Fruth, babies must be in the age range of 0 -36 months. Other customers, who do not want to enter a child in the contest, may donate an item an organization needs.

Thanks to many generous customers and employees, Fruth was able to raise over $7,000 worth of items for local baby charities.

This year’s Mister and Miss Fruths are:

Shannon Montgomery, 29 months, daughter of Wes and Tabithia Montgomery of Vinton, Ohio and granddaughter of Jeff and Joyce Oiler and Ed and Laura Lewis; Everett Skidmore, 8 months, son of Chelsey Fellure and Keith Skidmore of Vinton, Ohio and grandson of Larry and Carolyn Fellure, Jeff Rodgers and Delsa Skidmore; Graceyn White, 16 months, daughter of Terry and Danielle White of Culloden, West Virginia; and Zayn Sheppard, 6 months, son of Bernadette and Steve Holbert of Elizabeth, West Virginia.

Winners of the Baby Face event will have their picture hanging at their Fruth location as well as the Fruth corporate offices. Each winner receives a photography package valued at $250.00. Winners will also be featured throughout the year in Fruth Pharmacy’s advertising.

Fruth Pharmacy has been a family owned company for over 67 years. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.