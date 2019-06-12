Knisley welcomed to Shaw and Shaw

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The law firm of Shaw and Shaw, L.C. has welcomed Paul A. Knisley to its office.

Knisley graduated from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich., in 2012. He received an Associates Degree in Legal Assisting from Marshall University and he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from West Virginia University Parkersburg.

He practiced law in Kanawha County before coming to Shaw and Shaw. He has over 30 years of experience in the legal field starting his career in 1987 as a legal assistant in the law firm of Kingery and Nibert in Point Pleasant, W.Va. In addition to working in private law firms, he has worked as a legal assistant in prosecutor’s offices, and also worked as a case coordinator for family court. He has experience in criminal defense, family law, personal injury, real estate law, including boundary disputes, and estate planning.

Knisley and his wife will be living in Mason County. According to a press release, Knisley is “excited to be coming back to the county where he started his legal career and he is looking forward to helping the people of Mason and surrounding counties with their legal needs.”

Shaw and Shaw, L.C. represents clients in a wide variety of legal issues including, criminal defense, family law, personal injury, real estate law and estate planning. Shaw and Shaw, L.C. is located at 610 Main Street, Point Pleasant.

