Elks present cerebral palsy grants

Gallipolis Elks 107 Past Exalted Ruler Nelson Dray, South Central District Cerebral Palsy Chairman, presented Cerebral Palsy grant checks to Superintendent Pamela Combs, Guiding Hand School, Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Kay Davis, Superintendent of Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The grants, which totaled $8,500, were provided by the Ohio Elks Association Cerebral Palsy Fund Board. Guiding Hand School and Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities each received a check for $400 to cover expenses for one of their students to attend a summer camp. Guiding Hand School is going to use their grant money to purchase a Boardmaker Plus! for Windows and an assortment of games while Meigs Board of Developmental Disabilities will purchase a giant, interactive smart board for the students. This year, the Ohio Elks Cerebral Palsy Fund Board provided $229,800 to Cerebral Palsy treatment centers throughout Ohio. Presenting the grants is PER Nelson Dray to Pamela Combs, on the right, and Kay Davis on the left. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/06/web1_ElksDDDonation.jpg Gallipolis Elks 107 Past Exalted Ruler Nelson Dray, South Central District Cerebral Palsy Chairman, presented Cerebral Palsy grant checks to Superintendent Pamela Combs, Guiding Hand School, Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Kay Davis, Superintendent of Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The grants, which totaled $8,500, were provided by the Ohio Elks Association Cerebral Palsy Fund Board. Guiding Hand School and Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities each received a check for $400 to cover expenses for one of their students to attend a summer camp. Guiding Hand School is going to use their grant money to purchase a Boardmaker Plus! for Windows and an assortment of games while Meigs Board of Developmental Disabilities will purchase a giant, interactive smart board for the students. This year, the Ohio Elks Cerebral Palsy Fund Board provided $229,800 to Cerebral Palsy treatment centers throughout Ohio. Presenting the grants is PER Nelson Dray to Pamela Combs, on the right, and Kay Davis on the left. Courtesy photo