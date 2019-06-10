Buckeye Hills Honor Roll

RIO GRANDE — The following students appeared on the Honor Roll at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the fourth nine weeks grading period that ended on May 24, 2019.

Gallia Academy High School: Megan Crockett, Wyatt Evans, Breanna Henry, Isaac Holliday, Malik Hurt, Kirstin James, Kimberly McComas, Brayden Merrill, Katlin Muncy, Carrissa Queen, Autumn Saunders*, April Sherwood, Kyra Traylor, Madison Vance.

River Valley High School: Cheyanne Allman, Jordan Bays, Brantley Brown, Lee Jay Combs, Eldeena Crites, Alex Dinguss, Dakota Doss, Dakota Gilbert, Jordan Haskins-Mitchell, Daniel Hatfield, Leah Higginbotham, Sarah Holcomb, Baylee Hollanbaugh, Brooke Long, Seth McDonald, Killian McGinness, Nathan Michael, Hope Norman, Gabrielle Raper, Cierra Reynolds, Ciara Sexton, Jamal Shivers, Andrea Snyder, Isaiah Stamper, Seth Swords.

South Gallia High School: Leslee Clark, Desirea Davis, Tanner Dennison, Jacob Neal, Isabella Shafer, Nolan Stanley, Shawn Ward.

