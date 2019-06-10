Gun Club names Still Officer of Year

GALLIPOLIS — On May 9, the Gallia County Gun Club held their annual Officer of the Year dinner where Gallipolis canine unit officer and patrolman Mark Still was named Officer of the year.

Roughly 60 officers, judges and club members were in attendance. After the dinner, the club honored Still with a Glock 9mm pistol and will be engraving his name on the gun club’s Officer of the Year plaque.

Still has been employed full-time with the Gallipolis Police Department for five years. Supporters say he is a dedicated officer that was elected for his diligent work. In 2016, he received a Life Saving Award for entering a burning structure and rescuing a female victim.

Still and his canine partner Gina were nominated and received the Ohio NARCO 2017-2018 Canine Unit of the Year. Supporters say Still takes pride in being able to help other officers and pass his knowledge to them. Supporters say he works vigilantly and that he and his partner Gina energize others in the police department.

Supporters say Still is a community-minded person and always works for the betterment of the department and community. He was chosen as the 2019 Officer of the Year by his peers in GPD and also served as Gallia’s NAACP keynote speaker for the annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration in 2018.

Gallia Gun Club Officer of the Year Committee Chairman Tom Meadows and Gallia Gun Club President Bill McCreedy present a Glock 9 mm to Gallia Gun Club Officer of the Year Mark Still. Courtesy photo