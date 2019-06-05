Gallia Jr. Fair dedicates fair book to Lakin

This year the Gallia County Junior Fair dedicated the annual fair book to Richard “Dick” Lakin. Dick served as a fair director from 1953 to 1982 and served as President during the fairs of 1959 to 1962. Pictured above is his daughter, Becky Elliott, displaying the dedication page in the fair book.

