Students react to OVBC shareholders meeting

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. recently held its annual shareholder’s meeting.

Community was once again a main focus of this year’s event. As future leaders of our community, this year’s meeting also welcomed students from South Gallia High School and River Valley High School.

Julia Nutter, a recent graduate of River Valley High School, has attended the shareholder’s meeting for the past three years. While she has always been interested in the business aspect, she said that she really enjoyed learning about OVB’s Community First efforts.

“It’s interesting to see how when the bank is successful, the community is successful too,” Nutter said.

Michelle Alderman, a personal finance teacher at River Valley High School, also attended the meeting with Nutter. She described the event as a great opportunity for their students to learn more about their local bank and how it operates.

“All semester long they have been learning about and applying financial literacy skills. Some students even open accounts at OVB and by attending the annual meeting they get to see how the topics they have learned are applied in a real world setting. They learn how their local bank works to be involved and is committed to their local community,” Alderman said. “I always enjoy learning about how OVB is working to improve our local community and putting money back into the counties they serve.”

Jeff Fowler, South Gallia High School American history teacher, echoed Alderman’s thoughts.

“This gives (students) a look at real world business operations at the local and regional level in the banking industry, which reflects governance of any corporation,” Fowler said. “This allows them to see how active a local bank is in their local community not in the sense of just accounts but in the sense of economic growth.”

Chad Bostic, a recent graduate of South Gallia High School, described the event as an opportunity to learn more about the business of bank operations.

“I learned about the personnel of the bank and how the corporation operates itself,” Bostic said. He added that he also enjoyed learning about OVB’s plans for their future and how it will impact the community.

Madison Graves, South Gallia High School sophomore, enjoyed the financial aspect of the shareholders meeting. She said she is interested in accounting and that she enjoyed seeing how the bank makes money.

“I learned all the finances of the bank and thought it was interesting how it works,” Graves said. “I thought learning about the bank’s community involvement was neat. I never really thought about it before and it makes a lot of sense in how (OVB) views the community.”

Both Fowler and Alderman said they were pleased to bring students to the shareholder’s meeting once again and that they hope to continue doing so in the future. River Valley High School and South Gallia High School are also participating schools in OVB’s BANKit program. For more information on that as well as other financial education programs, contact OVB Financial Literacy Leader Hope Roush at hdroush@ovbc.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.