Ohio Valley Banc Corp. honored

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has been named a Winning “W” Company by 2020 Women on Boards for achieving at least 20 percent women on its corporate board before the year 2020.

Winning “W” Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to 17.7 percent, up from 16 percent in 2017. This upward trend represents good progress, but still, half of the Russell 3000 companies have one or no women on their boards.

“We applaud Chairman Jeff Smith and the board of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. for engaging the diverse opinions and perspectives of both genders on their board,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Studies have shown that the varied perspectives of women are uniquely valuable to corporations and the challenges they face today.”

Special thanks also go out to board members, Anna Barnitz and Kimberly Canady, for their service to the OVBC Board of Directors.

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20 percent of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote. The campaign’s signature programs include the Gender Diversity Directory, a database which tracks the gender composition of company boards, the annual Gender Diversity Index report, and the National Conversation on Board Diversity events held in more than thirty cities each November.

Information submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.