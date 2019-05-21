Upcoming class reunions

GALLIA COUNTY — Listed are upcoming class and alumni reunions across Gallia.

The Southwestern High School Alumni Banquet will be held at Southwestern Elementary May 25. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m at the cost of $15 a person. Return reservations to Jeanie Hively, 688 Centerville Road, Thurman, OH 45685 by May 14.

The Mercerville-Hannan Trace 34th Alumni event will be held May 25. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner held at 6 p.m. Food shall be catered by the Rio Grande Community College. Entree will be chicken or baked steak. Dinner is $20 a person. Entertainment shall be provided by Adria Swain and a digital slide presentation highlighting past banquets. Reservation and pay must be received by May 21. For more information, Katie Mullins can be reached at 740-446-7379. To text, 914-213-4864. For fax, 740-441-0709.

The North Gallia Alumni Banquet will be held May 25, compromised of members from Vinton, Bidwell, North Gallia and River Valley High Schools. Dinner is $18 a person with a 5 p.m. registration and social hour at Vinton Elementary School and a 6:30 p.m. dinner and program. Reservations should be sent by May 17 to Diane (Russell) Arthur at 158 Shively Road, Vinton, OH 45686. Checks should be made payable to the Vinton Area Alumni Association. No phone reservations or children under 12.

The Gallia Academy All Class Reunion will be held May 25. The GAHS Alumni Association is holding its annual reunion with social time starting at 10 a.m. at Gallia Academy Middle School. A catered lunch will be served at noon wit the general membership business meeting following lunch. The price is $15 and is baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, fresh fruit and drinks. All members of GAHS Alumni Association are welcome to attend.

