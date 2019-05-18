Leighton celebrates 100th birthday

Elizabeth “Mack” Herald Leighton turns 100 on May 19, 2019. She recently celebrated with a 100th birthday party held at the Bradford Church of Christ Activity Building.

Mack was excited to see several relatives and many former church friends who were on hand to help her celebrate this special milestone.

Minister Russ Moore welcomed everyone and gave a prayer at the beginning of the party. As Mack was having her picture taken near her birthday cake, the group erupted into singing happy birthday to her.

Mack was also in town to participate in the Bicentennial Parade. Mack, who now resides in West Virginia, was brought to Meigs County for the celebrations by her daughter Joyce.

She was born on May 19, 1919, in Mudfork, West Virginia. Mack was married to the late Frank Herald Sr., and they had four children, Frank Jr., Joyce Ann, Ronald and Warren.

Mack was a hard worker throughout her life. She washed clothes on a washboard, kept the house clean, cooked the meals, raised a large garden; most of which she canned to feed her family in the winter She also sewed clothing for her daughter Joyce, besides embroidering pillowcases and other items.

Mack and her husband moved many times before settling in Meigs County. Following the passing of her first husband in 1977, Mack was married to Dave Leighton, who passed away in 1996.

In more recent years, Mack took up painting and has painted several beautiful pieces of art. Some were on display for all to enjoy. Also on display were early photographs of Mack and her family. In addition, a quilt she made in her earlier years was on display.

Mack has 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren with another expected in May.

Information provided by Paula Pickens.