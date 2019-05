GALLIPOLIS — A kickoff fundraising event to provide information to the public for the GAHS stadium and STEM room project is scheduled for May 9 at the Colony Club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are anticipated to be able to participate in “game show” events. A donors announcement will be made along with a brief digital slide presentation of the project. Visitors will also be given the option to donate by envelope, should they choose.