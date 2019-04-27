For hope in recovery

Kevin Dennis presents a donation check to Shelly Sizemore, Field of Hope Prevention Director, and Joe Sizemore, Field of Hope security and operations manager. Both are part of Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery. On the left are Amber Richards, Field of Hope executive director, at right are Jennifer McGinniss, Field of Hope counselor and to her left is Linda Phillips, field of hope counselor. Ladies in the back compromise the Field of Hope recovery group. Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery will be holding its annual Carnival of Hope May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

