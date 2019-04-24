Columbia Gas investing close to $30 million

COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas will invest approximately $30 million to upgrade more than 36 miles of natural gas main lines and over 3,900 customer service lines in Southern and Eastern Ohio.

According to a press release from Columbia Gas, this work is part of an ongoing commitment by the company to enhance customer safety with 30 major pipeline replacement projects this year.

“Since this program started, the number of leaks has fallen by almost 40 percent,” said Columbia Gas President Dan Creekmur. “Our priority is keeping homeowners and businesses safe. These projects allow us to further invest in our communities, and it helps us provide reliable service.”

Upon completion, customers will have a fully modernized gas system with added safety features, such as:

Excess flow valves (EFV): Customer service lines will have EFVs which are designed to automatically restrict the flow of natural gas if a service line is damaged or broken.

Exterior meters: Customers with indoor meters will have their meters relocated to the exterior to help first responders shut off gas in an emergency.

Plastic pipe: This specially designed plastic pipe replaces bare steel and cast iron which has a longer life and requires less maintenance.

Columbia Gas has over 100 pipeline replacement projects planned this year across Ohio. These projects are part of the company’s larger 25 year program to invest more than $2 billion to replace over 4,000 miles of gas lines.

Since 2008, Columbia Gas has paid close to $100 million in additional property taxes in Ohio, which directly supports local governments and schools. The support of local communities is a direct result of new investment into pipeline infrastructure that replaces aging, depreciated pipe.

For additional information on the company’s infrastructure replacement projects, visit www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement.

Submitted by Columbia Gas.