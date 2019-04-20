Buckeye Hills Honor Roll

RIO GRANDE — The following students appeared on the honor roll at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the third, nine weeks grading period that ended on March 15, 2019.

Gallia Academy High School: William Barcus, Stormy Bays, Kayla Black, Donald Chapman, Jayla Davis, Wyatt Evans, Destanee Hampton, Isaac Holliday, Malik Hurt, Dallas Johnson, Kimberly McComas, Brayden Merrill, Katlin Muncy, Carrissa Queen, April Sherwood.

River Valley High School: Cheyanne Allman, Jordan Bays, Brantley Brown, Lee Jay Combs, Eldeena Crites, Karlee Didelotte, Makayland Evans, Andrea Green, Daniel Hatfield, Leah Higginbotham, Sarah Holcomb, Baylee Hollanbaugh, Shalyn Lambert, Allison Long, Nathan Michael, Nicholas Painter, Rachel Reynolds, Ciara Sexton, Jamal Shivers, Isaiah Stamper, Seth Swords, Bethany Wray.

South Gallia High School: Leslee Clark, Christopher Sanders, Isabella Shafer, Nolan Stanley, Shawn Ward.

