Buckeye Hills welcomes Class of 2021

On March 27, 2019, Superintendent Nash of Buckeye Hills Career Center addressed next year’s incoming sophomore class. He went over the expectations for students attending the career center including high attendance rates, drug-free policies, employability Skills, career Tech student organizations, job placement and industry credentials. Approximately 300 sophomores visited their new programs and met teachers, staff and current students. Buckeye Hills is planning a mandatory meeting for new students and parents in August.

On March 27, 2019, Superintendent Nash of Buckeye Hills Career Center addressed next year’s incoming sophomore class. He went over the expectations for students attending the career center including high attendance rates, drug-free policies, employability Skills, career Tech student organizations, job placement and industry credentials. Approximately 300 sophomores visited their new programs and met teachers, staff and current students. Buckeye Hills is planning a mandatory meeting for new students and parents in August. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_nash.jpg On March 27, 2019, Superintendent Nash of Buckeye Hills Career Center addressed next year’s incoming sophomore class. He went over the expectations for students attending the career center including high attendance rates, drug-free policies, employability Skills, career Tech student organizations, job placement and industry credentials. Approximately 300 sophomores visited their new programs and met teachers, staff and current students. Buckeye Hills is planning a mandatory meeting for new students and parents in August. Courtesy photo