Nazarene church welcomes new pastor

The Gallipolis First Church of the Nazarene introduces their new pastor, Pastor Matt Llewellyn. Pastor Matt and his wife, Jena, and their two sons, Owen and Maxwell, come to the church from the West Virginia North District.

Pastor Matt is a graduate of Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and Fort Frye High School. He is originally from Beverly, Ohio. According to a spokesperson from the church, “He and his family are excited about becoming members of our community. Their first Sunday with us will be, April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday.“