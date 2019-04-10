Promoting Gallia Tourism Calendar

Gallia County’s tourism thrives on the various community events, events that bring us together. One of the many tasks of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is to distribute Gallia’s event information with visitors and residents.

According to Administrative Assistant Lori Taylor, “We receive several phone calls and visitors year-round looking for things to do with their families. We want to be able to promote our events, our history and our attractions, so they will return year after year.”

The Bureau’s website, visitgallia.com, makes it easy for event organizers to share their community event details. When you visit the site, hover over the tab “Calendar” at the top and the link for “Submit an Event” will pop-up. The online form allows you to upload your flyer and give a description of the event. The Bureau will add these events to the online calendar, e-newsletters, and social media. Submissions welcome include community events such as, benefits, concerts, workshops, youth events, etc. There is no cost associated with submitting an event to the Bureau.

“Folks come to us to learn about what to do, where to go and if there is something special going on, we want to be able to give them as much information possible,” Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley said.

For questions or assistance contact the Bureau at 800-765-6482 or info@visitgallia.com

Submitted by Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.