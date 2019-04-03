Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for March 2019 is Wendie Holley in the Laboratory Department. Holley has been employed since February 1990 as a Medical Laboratory Technician.

According to a press release from PVH:

“The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Wendie was nominated by the Outreach Department. They had recently developed a new avenue of clients that would be supplied with laboratory services. A nurse called from the clinic needing special supplies for an uncommon lab test, and Wendie was able to help them. She explained that the supplies would need to be ordered, and when they arrived she delivered them to the clinic on her way home from work. Wendie is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team.”

Holley received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. She will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Submitted by PVH.