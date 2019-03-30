PALS donates shuttle to Field of Hope

PALS Chrysalis Health, a provider for adults with developmental disabilities, has donated a shuttle to the Field of Hope. The Field of Hope is a faith based non-profit fully certified by state and federal agencies to do residential and outpatient treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse. Field of Hope is also working toward a regional food pantry and active Youth Center. PALS purchased the former GALLCO Inc. shuttles from Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities through a sealed bid process in order to donate the shuttles to local non-profits. Details are upcoming of the annual Field of Hope celebration on April 27. From left to right are Joe Sizemore, PALS Chrysalis CEO Aaron Bracone, Donnie S., Field of Hope CEO Kevin Dennis, Amber Stewart, Cathy Tucker, Candice Meaige, Josh Jividen, Crystal Long.

