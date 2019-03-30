Barnitz to celebrate 100th birthday

Elva Dean Barnitz, of Pomeroy, Ohio, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration on April 7, 2019. Please join her family and friends in this celebration which will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at Trinity Congregational Church, Second and Lynn Streets in Pomeroy.

Elva Dean Barnitz, of Pomeroy, Ohio, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration on April 7, 2019. Please join her family and friends in this celebration which will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at Trinity Congregational Church, Second and Lynn Streets in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.31-Barnitz_ne2019329163556368.jpg Elva Dean Barnitz, of Pomeroy, Ohio, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration on April 7, 2019. Please join her family and friends in this celebration which will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at Trinity Congregational Church, Second and Lynn Streets in Pomeroy. Courtesy photo