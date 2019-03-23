GAHS NHS members inducted

CENTENARY — Twenty-one students from Gallia Academy High School were inducted into membership of the National Honor Society in an evening ceremony held in the Holzer Center for the Performing Arts at Gallia Academy High School on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Members were selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. Throughout the year, members of the chapter serve as role models for other students. In addition to the strong academic records which established their eligibility for membership, chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and serve the school and community through many activities. The GAHS chapter has been active since 1929. Currently there are 49 active members at GAHS.