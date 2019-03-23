College News and Notes

Hollingsworth receives Residency Match at NEOMED Match Day

ROOTSTOWN — As they opened their envelopes during National Match Day at noon, Friday, March 15, fourth-year College of Medicine students at Northeast Ohio Medical University learned where they will continue their medical training as resident physicians following graduation in May.

Parker Hollingsworth of Gallipolis will be heading to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., for a residency in Medicine-Preliminary.

As they have each year, NEOMED students were matched with some of the best hospitals in the nation including Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minnesota), Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) and UPMC (Pittsburgh), as well as many others in Ohio and beyond. Several students also matched with military medical centers, including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, Madigan Army Medical Center in the state of Washington and Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii.

“Match is a celebration of our students’ success,” said Elisabeth H. Young M.D. (‘85), FACP, dean of the College of Medicine. “The caliber of which our students matched was exceptional in an increasingly competitive arena. I am thrilled that our students will be working to improve the health and quality of life of the communities of Ohio. It speaks volumes about the health systems that we have in Northeast Ohio that so many of our students choose to stay here to practice.”

Hollingsworth is among 148 students — 6.5 percent more than last year — from NEOMED’s Class of 2019. Students began applying for residency programs at the beginning of their fourth year. Throughout the fall and early winter, applicants interview with programs. From mid-January to late February, applicants and program directors rank each other in order of preference and submit the preference lists to National Resident Matching Program, which processes them using a computerized mathematical algorithm to match applicants with programs.

For more information about the graduates and their residency matches, please visit neomed.edu.

Capital University announces President’s List honorees for Fall 2018

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the fall 2018 semester.

Local students named to the President’s List were Hope Diehl of Pomeroy and Koleton Carter of Thurman.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Capital University announces Dean’s List for Fall 2018

BEXLEY — Megan Douglas, of Coolville, Ohio was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the fall 2018 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Area residents named to the Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the 2018 Autumn Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

From Pomeroy, Michael Blaettnar (Skilled Trades Technology), Brandon Grueser (Skilled Trades Technology), James Hubbard (Skilled Trades Technology), Weston Zirkle (Skilled Trades Technology).

From Racine, Dyllan Roush (Skilled Trades Technology).

From Shade, Shawna Black.

Area resident graduates from Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS, Ohio (March 18, 2019) – Brayden M. Pratt of Pomeroy graduated Cum Laude from Columbus State Community College during Autumn Semester Commencement Ceremonies held December 14, 2018.