Buckeye Hills Career Center Expo set

Buckeye Hills Career Center will host its annual Expo on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day event is free to the public.

Many activities are planned for the day including: business/industry exhibits, vendor display of services, craft show, antique tractor show, classic car show, health care checks, health net helicopter, games and bounce houses for the children, local musician performances, food sales and door prizes. Thousands of local residents have attended this free event over the years.

Plan to stop in and visit the secondary and post secondary career-technical programs. The Career Center staff will be present to answer questions and provide program demonstrations.

Individuals interested in a business/industry, vendor or craft booth, please call Jamie Bartee at 740-245-5334 for more information.

Submitted by Buckeye Hills Career Center.