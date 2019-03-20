Promoting financial wellness

CHARLESTON — AARP West Virginia is partnering with more than 40 organizations, including the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Trade Commission to promote financial wellness during 2019 West Virginia MoneySmart Week®, March 30 – April 6.

West Virginia Money Smart Week® (MSW) is part of a multi-state public awareness campaign of the Federal Reserve Bank that stresses the importance of financial literacy, informs consumers where they can get help, and provides free educational seminars and activities in multiple locations during a selected week each year.

The highlight event for this year’s statewide MSW observance will be a Huntington Tri-State Area “Operation Scam Jam” Consumer University, Friday, April 5, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Avenue, Huntington. This financial education event will feature state, regional and national presenters including experts from AARP, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, West Virginia Bankers Association and more. The event is open to the public; however registration for this free luncheon event is limited. To register, or for more information, call 877-926-8300.

Other featured West Virginia MSW events include: the West Virginia Bankers Association’s “Teach Children To Save” events at various financial institutions across the state; “Safe Banking for Seniors” events, hosted by the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and banking partners, mobile office visits across the state by the WV Attorney General’s Office; “Get A Life” financial education workshops and events hosted by the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office; a “Cracking The Credit Code: Credit Reports and Scores Explained” financial education workshop, hosted by the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, and an April 2 Scam Jam event at Charleston’s Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, hosted by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the West Virginia University College of Law.

West Virginia MSW partners include: AARP, AARP Fraud Watch Network, City National Bank, Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Trade Commission, Herbert Henderson Office of Minority of Affairs, Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Premier Financial Bancorp, The Education Alliance, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, WV Attorney General’s Office, WV Governor’s Office, WV Bankers Association, WV Bureau of Senior Services, WV Department of Health and Human Resources Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, WV Financial Exploitation Task Force, WV Library Commission, WV Office of the Insurance Commissioner, WV Secretary of State’s Office, WV Small Business Development Center, WV State Treasurer’s Office, WV Veterans of Foreign Wars, WVU College of Law and WVU Extension Services.

For more information on West Virginia MSW activities, visit www.facebook.com/WVMSW. For a full list of events, visit www.moneysmartweek.org.

Submitted by AARP West Virginia.