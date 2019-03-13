Meet the Gallia Chamber Board

Karrie Swain Davison is our newly-elected member of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board. Davison was born and raised in Gallia County, Ohio, and currently serves as the Senior Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for Holzer Health System. In 2001, she joined Holzer following a Community Relations internship in 1998 under the mentorship of Marianne B. Campbell. Her current employment entails internal and external communication management and serving as the Public Information Officer for Holzer, a multi-discipline health system with multiple locations throughout the southeastern Ohio and western West Virginia area.

Davison is a graduate of Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio and received her Bachelors of Science in Journalism with a specialization in Public Relations from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Community activities include participating/facilitating Holzer events as well as serving as past chair for the American Cancer Society Gallia County Relay for Life. Davison is a member of the French City Society, a local fundraising group of women.

“I look forward to participating on the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board and am honored to serve our communities,” shared Davison. “I love where I grew up and hope to instill that love of home and pride in Gallia County in my children, as well as others in our area.”

Davison and her husband, Josh, reside in the Mercerville area with their sons, Blaise and Wyatt. Her hobbies include gardening, reading, and cheering on her sons at sporting events.

Submitted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerece.