Currys celebrate 71 years

Rev. Charles E. Curry and wife Nada Jean Curry will have their 71-year anniversary March 14. They were married March 14, 1948. Charles has pastored churches throughout Ohio and West Virginia for 60 years. He organized the Free Will Baptist Church in Logan. Nada painted and has two first place ribbons. Charles was born and raised in Monaville, W.Va. He was the Rev. Jeff Curry and Mary (Wooten) Curry’s son. Nada grew up in Logan County, W.Va. The Currys had three children, Randy (who now cares for them), Larry, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sheila (Paul) Turn. Sheila is now with God. The Currys say God has given them a wonderful life together.

Rev. Charles E. Curry and wife Nada Jean Curry will have their 71-year anniversary March 14. They were married March 14, 1948. Charles has pastored churches throughout Ohio and West Virginia for 60 years. He organized the Free Will Baptist Church in Logan. Nada painted and has two first place ribbons. Charles was born and raised in Monaville, W.Va. He was the Rev. Jeff Curry and Mary (Wooten) Curry’s son. Nada grew up in Logan County, W.Va. The Currys had three children, Randy (who now cares for them), Larry, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sheila (Paul) Turn. Sheila is now with God. The Currys say God has given them a wonderful life together. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.10-Curry.jpg Rev. Charles E. Curry and wife Nada Jean Curry will have their 71-year anniversary March 14. They were married March 14, 1948. Charles has pastored churches throughout Ohio and West Virginia for 60 years. He organized the Free Will Baptist Church in Logan. Nada painted and has two first place ribbons. Charles was born and raised in Monaville, W.Va. He was the Rev. Jeff Curry and Mary (Wooten) Curry’s son. Nada grew up in Logan County, W.Va. The Currys had three children, Randy (who now cares for them), Larry, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sheila (Paul) Turn. Sheila is now with God. The Currys say God has given them a wonderful life together. Courtesy photo