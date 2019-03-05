RVHS FFA at Long’s Retreat

Summer of 2018, River Valley High School FFA traveled to Long’s Retreat for bonding time and to work on ideas for the upcoming year.The officers are President Caleb McKnight, Vice President Josie Jones, Secretary Destiny Dotson, Treasurer Kennedey Lambert, Reporter Taylor Huck, Sentinel Jake Edwards, Student Advisor Joel Brumfield and FFA Advisor Matthew Huck. Six of the officers spent three days at the resort. There they came up with new ideas, ways to help the chapter and ways to make it better and more involved in the community. They also had some fun and went on water slides, swam in the lake, rode go-karts, went canoeing, watched movies, played games and played mini-golf.

