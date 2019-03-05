Heading to state public speaking contest

Olivia Harrison, a member of the South Gallia FFA Chapter, recently competed in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contest held at Southern HIgh School. IN this event, participants showcased their agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet by giving a speech and answering questions with limited prep time. This event challenges students to practice their presentation skills, articulation, logical thinking and advocate for agricultural education. Harrison received a gold rating and second place overall. She will be advancing to the state competition. Dave Pope advises South Gallia’s FFA.

