Lady Rebels win Wellston Tournament; posts 13-2 mark

The South Gallia Jr High Girls Basketball Team finished out the 2018-2019 season with an undisputed Championship win at the Wellston 8th Grade Tournament. The girls finished regular season play with a record of 13-2. The team was made up of five 7th graders and five 8th graders, and played an 8th grade schedule all season. Team members were: 7th graders, Macie Sanders, Tori Triplett, Lindsey Wells, Emilee Bowling and Makia Miller. 8th Graders, Chanee Cremeens, Payten Halley, Natalie Swain, Ryleigh Halley and Dafney Clary. The team was coached by David Small and Mat Sanders. Pictured are Kneeling (L to R): Chanee Cremeens, Emilee Bowling, Lindsey Wells, Payten Halley and Ryleigh Halley; Standing (L to R): Dafney Clary, Coach David Small, Tori Triplett, Makia Miller, Macie Sanders, Coach Mat Sanders and Natalie Swain.

