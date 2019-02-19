McCalla recognized as Outstanding Fair Supporter

Mike McCalla, former director to the Gallia County Agricultural Society was recently recognized as the Outstanding Fair Supporter to the Gallia County Junior Fair. In addition, Mike was selected as one of the Ohio Department of Agriculture Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence Award winners at the annual Ohio Fair Manager’s Association Convention. The Director’s Award was given to select individuals who demonstrated forward-thinking achievements at fairs across Ohio. McCalla served as a director to the Gallia County Agricultural Society for 24 years including two years as President and treasurer for 18 years. Pictured above is Tim Massie, left, Secretary of the Gallia County Agricultural Society, accepting the award, on behalf of McCalla who could not attend, from Ohio Department of Agriculture Interim Director Tim Derickson, right.

