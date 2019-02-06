Russell attends ‘10X Growth Con’

Local online marketer and entrepreneur, Curry Russell of Mason County, recently attended what is being called the largest sales conference in the world – 10X Growth Con 2019 in Miami, Fla.

Russell is a Point Pleasant area native, and was gifted tickets by his wife Jenn for Christmas. This year’s lineup included speakers, Steve Harvey, John Maxwell, Damon John, Elena Cardone, Russell Brunson, and more.

Grant Cardone, author of the “10X rule, Sell or Be Sold,” and more, has put this event on for two previous years, and this year’s event was held at the Marlins Stadium, in Miami. According to Russell, this year the crowds were filling a stadium with over 34,000 marketers and sales professionals gathering for one of the most “amazing sales, marketing, and personal development conferences in history.”

Also, reportedly more than $1 million was raised for multiple charities around the United States including cancer research and more.

On top of the money raised for charity, this event due to travel, hotel, food, local transportation and more, reportedly brought the city of Miami, more than $150 million in sales revenue in a three-day period, according to Russell.

“Immersing yourself in a thriving environment to network, share, and develop into a much more advanced marketer is a powerful thing. I highly recommend anyone who is in sales, car sales, insurance, banking, or anyone running a home based business, to never miss these events,” Russell said.

Also at the event, Snoop Dogg and Lil John.

