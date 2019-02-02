OVCS accepting enrollment for 2019-20

Ohio Valley Christian School (OVCS) is now accepting enrollment for grades PreK-12 for the 2019-2020 school year.

Interested families are encouraged to call the school at 740-446-0374 to set up an interview and tour of the school. Financial assistance is available to qualifying families. The EdChoice Income-Based Scholarship will also be offered to Ohio families for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Families are eligible for the EdChoice Scholarship if their household income is below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline. OVCS is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International and is a nonpublic, chartered school through the Ohio Department of Education.

OVCS is also accepting applications for fall enrollment of all grades, including its Pre-K4 program. The OVCS PreK for four-year-olds is an early childhood education program for children in southeastern Ohio and western West Virginia area. The program offers all day classes, Monday-Friday, throughout the school year. Early-Morning and After-School care will also be available. The program is fully licensed through the Ohio Department of Education.

Patrick O’Donnell, the administrator of Ohio Valley Christian School, said the curriculum is built around academic and school readiness skills. Activities are planned to help prepare the children for formal group learning as well as how to work and play in group settings. OVCS provides a safe, Christ-centered learning environment for children, offering opportunities for individual and group worship, Bible stories, and prayer. To be eligible for enrollment, Pre-K4 children must be 4 years old by Sept. 30. Students must also be potty-trained. The class is limited to 14 students.

More on EdChoice:

OVCS is now certified to accept students who are eligible for the EdChoice Income-Based Scholarship offered through the Ohio Department of Education for the 2019-20 school year. Parents can work with OVCS to complete the application, and the school will submit the application to the Ohio Department of Education on behalf of the family.

“Over the years, we have had several parents tell us they would like their children to attend OVCS but did not have the financial means to pay tuition. The EdChoice scholarship opens the door to Christian education for many families in our area,” according to O’Donnell. “House Bill 59 mandates that one grade each year be added to the scholarship until K-12 is covered by 2025. So once a student is enrolled in the scholarship, it may be renewed each successive year so long as the family meets financial eligibility.”

The deadline to apply for the Income-Based Scholarship Program is April 30. Because the initial application process can be lengthy, parents should begin contacting OVCS as soon as possible. The program is good for new students as well as students already enrolled at OVCS.

The Income-Based Scholarship Program provides scholarships to eligible students who are entering kindergarten-sixth grade in the 2019-20 school year. Any kindergarten-sixth grade student whose family’s income is at or below 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines is eligible to apply.

Scholarships are worth $4,650. Families must use the scholarship to pay tuition at the participating private school of their choice.

The 2019-20 school year will mark the 43rd year of ministry for OVCS. The school is committed to providing an academically excellent, distinctively Christian education to its students.

For more information, or to find out if your student is eligible, contact Ohio Valley Christian School at 740-446-0374.

Information submitted by OVCS.