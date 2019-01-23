Offers help for furloughed govt. employees

Columbia Gas wants to offer relief for furloughed government employees impacted by the federal government shutdown. The company announced it would waive late payment fees and offer extended payment arrangements for government employees directly affected by the shutdown.

“We know this may be a challenging time for some of our customers, especially those affected by the federal government shutdown,” said Dan Creekmur, president and COO of Columbia Gas. “We would like to offer payment solutions and reduce some of the stress during this already difficult time.”

Affected government employees should contact Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077 to discuss their situation.

For any customers struggling to pay their bill, Columbia offers many options,.

Payment Plans – Plans to help make home energy costs more manageable.

Winter Reconnect Order – A program to have service restored or maintained with a payment of $175 plus a small reconnection fee.

Low-income energy assistance programs available through local community action agencies or Salvation Army chapters.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) – Option for households at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Enroll in the Budget Payment Plan.

Submitted by Dave Rau, communications manager, for Columbia Gas of Ohio.