FFA visits Farm Science Review

On September 19, 2018 some of the River Valley FFA members went to the Farm Science Review in London,. At the review there were many attractions and booths to visit. There were several seniors from The Ohio State University majoring in Agricultural Science walking around and giving members tours. They had several college booths set up for juniors and seniors who are interested in majoring in Agricultural Science.

