Local Softball Youth Compete in Florida

Bella Roush and Ava Horn rang in the New Year competing at the Softball Youth All-American Games in Orlando, Florida. The games are an invite only event which were held at the Boombah Sports Complex in Orlando, Jan. 2-5.

The players were first nominated for the games back in November. The organization then contacted their parents wanting skills video of the players batting, infield and outfield skills for review. A few days later both Bella and Ava received an invite from the organization to compete in the games where they would be playing with girls from all across the United States.

Bella and Ava are both 5th grade students at Meigs Intermediate and play for a local travel ball team, MOV Pride OH 08, as well as the Big Bend Softball League. Bella plays for the Middleport Yellow Jackets and Ava for the Pomeroy Crushers.

At the All-American Games, Bella Roush played for the SY Stars team in the 2026 class division, where she played 1st base and outfield, making multiple plays at each position and having good at bats with multiple hits and stolen bases.

Ava Horn played for the SY Sparklers in the 2026 class division where she pitched and played outfield. She pitched multiple times throughout the games being clocked at 45 mph and pitched 4 out of 5 innings in the last tournament game, having five strikeouts, zero walks and consistent good at bats with multiple stolen bases.