Addaville Elementary third grade students in Mrs. Coleman, Mrs. Mitchem and Mrs. Santos’ classes donated 67 new pajamas in December to the Pajama Program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting a comforting bedtime routine for children affected by instability. For every pair of pajamas donated through the Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate a new book to the program.

Submitted by Melissa Santos

Courtesy photo