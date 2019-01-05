Crisenbery receives American FFA Degree

Kaleb Crisenbery of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter has been named a recipient of the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree. Kaleb was recently awarded this prestigious degree at the 91st annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN.

Crisenbery is the son of Bobby and Michelle Crisenbery and a graduate of Gallia Academy. He has been enrolled in agricultural education for 4 years. FFA activities include: Urban and Rural soils, Greenhand quiz, Co-op exam, FFA Camp, Envirothon, District Forestry, State and National Conventions. Kaleb’s agricultural experience includes Landscaping and job placement at R & C Packing. He is currently attending Shawnee State University with a major in Electromechanical Engineering.

Agricultural education is offered at Gallia Academy High School through the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD. Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Dickson are the Gallipolis FFA advisors.