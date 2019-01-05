Shriners volunteer rides for families

The Gallipolis Shriners provide rides to medical appointments free of charge for children and families who qualify. Information is available at the Bossard Memorial Library or the Guiding Hand School. Pictured are Guy Guinther of the Shriners, Gallia Board of DD Superintendent Pamela Combs, Benjamin Ingles, Heather Dennie, Allie Newell and Kayla Ingles. Shriners donated a bear blanket to the school.

