Gov. Justice: Turnpike toll increase delayed until Jan. 15

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announces that the West Virginia Parkways Authority has voted unanimously to delay the Turnpike toll increase planned for Jan. 1. The toll increase will now take effect on Jan. 15.

“I am pleased that my concerns regarding potential traffic delays, backups, and safety on the Turnpike were heard and that the Parkways Authority followed my recommendation and acted in the best interest of the great people of the state of West Virginia. I continue to urge everyone to buy an E-ZPass, and do it soon,” Justice said.

Approximately 4,000 E-ZPass applications were submitted in the last 24 hours. As of Monday afternoon, over 19,000 applications were outstanding, 14,000 of those are completed and waiting to be mailed, the rest are waiting to be processed. 25,591 E-ZPass orders have already been filled under the new plan. 55,802 transponders were automatically converted to the new $24 plan on September 25, 2018.

Enroll online at www.wvturnpike.com or by calling 1-800-206-6222.

Submitted by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

