Gallipolis FFA members attend career development event

The Gallipolis FFA-Gallia Academy High School, recently participated in the State Soils Career Development Event.

To be eligible for state, teams had to qualify in the top five at the district level. At districts, the Gallipolis FFA placed first in the Urban Contest and third in the Rural (Ag) Contest. At the State Event, the Urban team place eighth and the Rural (Ag) Team placed 14th.

In the Agriculture Use event, students evaluate four sites to determine the slope, type of landform, texture and structure of the surface soil, depth of topsoil, natural drainage, and the presence of restrictive layers. The students then determine best management practices and make soil fertility recommendations for the site. During this event, students will also complete a general knowledge test and a test over soil survey information for the selected site.

The Urban contest, which consists of four pits and two written tests, evaluates the ability of the student to determine the management practices to be used in a construction setting. For each pit, the student must determine the slope, the type of landform, if the site is subject to flooding or to slippage, the texture of the surface, subsoil, and substratum, the subsoil structure, the seasonal high water table, the depth of bedrock and if there is a hard dense soil layer. The best management practices determine the suitability of a soil to build a building with basement, type of septic system needed, roads and driveway construction, and lawn and/or garden and landscaping establishment.

The State contest was held on the Bader Farm in Baltimore, Ohio. About 162 students participated in the Agricultural Use contest and about 160 students competed in the Urban Use contest. Five schools from each district in Ohio were represented totaling about 50 schools in each event. The Ag Use team included, Cody Brumfield, Mercedes McCoy, Clay Montgomery, and Trace Neal. Clay Montgomery was the team high individual at first in the state.

The Urban Use team included Kaylie Clark, Abigail Cremeans, Madison Petro, and Erin Pope. Erin Pope was the team high individual placing 19th in the state.

Agricultural Education is offered at Gallia Academy High School through the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD. Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Dickson are the Gallipolis FFA advisors.

Submitted by FFA Reporter Derek Henry.