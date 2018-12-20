FFA attends animal management contest

On April 18, four River Valley FFA members went to the state animal management contest in Columbus. Those members are Caleb McKnight, Kaylee Schultz, Bailey Bennett and Destiny Dotson. At the contest members were required to watch a slideshow and be able to answer 50 questions about the presentation. Also, they did a practicum of identifying animals and identifying what diseases that the animals had.

