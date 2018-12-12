River Roasters ribbon cutting

Larry and Candice Hess along with their daughter Jada Marie joined together for the ribbon cutting this past Saturday for their newly opened business River Roasters Coffee Co. in Pomeroy. State Representative Jay Edwards was in attendance to present Larry and Candice with a proclamation as well.

