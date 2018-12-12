Buckeye Hills Career Center receives national recognition

RIO GRANDE — Buckeye Hills Career Center has received the annual merit award from the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA) for achieving a 100 percent pass rate on the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) examination for the cycle of August 1, 2017 through July 31, 2018.

Graduates obtaining national certification as a CST demonstrate, by examination, understanding of the basic competencies for safe patient care in the operating room. The CST is widely recognized in the health care community as the foremost credential for surgical technologists in the nation. The CST is required for employment within many local, state and national health care organizations.

According to NBSTSA Chief Executive Officer Ben Price, the NBSTSA has a 40-year history in CST examination development. The CST examination is a fully accredited examination by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) for surgical technologists. NCCA accreditation assures that the CST examination meets stringent standards of examination development and administration. Certification as a surgical technologist exhibits professional pride, the desire to be recognized for mastery of surgical competencies, and most importantly an ongoing commitment to quality patient care.

There are criteria that a surgical technologist must meet in order to qualify to take the CST examination. For an application and information about the CST examination or about the NBSTSA, please go to the NBSTSA website at www.rrbstsa.org, email lia@nbstsa.org or call 1.800.707.0057.

For more information about the Buckeye Hills Career Center CST program, call the Adult Education Office at 740-245-5334, Ext. 330.

Pictured from left, are James Oiler, instructor; Lori Hilderbrant, ST coordinator; Debbie Willis, instructor; Jamie Nash, superintendent.