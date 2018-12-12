Swain named to NSBA Leadership Council

GALLIPOLIS — Scott Swain, TCS Forestry, Gallipolis, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Swain, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Swain “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Swain manages TVS Forestry, a commercial & government contracting Forestry Management Company in Gallipolis. TCS has worked with the National Parks Service, The National Forest Service, The State of Ohio,The USDA / APHIS and other government agencies on forest management projects across the Midwest and Southeast.

Swain joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Scott Swain as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”