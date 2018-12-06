Southwestern Honor Roll

PATRIOT — Southwestern Elementary School has recently released its first nine weeks honor roll mentions.

All As marked with *.

KA – Mrs. Morgan: Paislee Barber, Parker Caudill, Briella Edwards, Aubree Johnson, Rezhina Skidmore, Levi Stout, Olivia Thornton, Cole Truesdell, Achilles Wells.

KB – Mrs. Wood: Brooklyn Baisden*, Cooper Blazer, Alexander Edwards*, Seth Farney*, Randy Hutchinson, Thomas Lambert, Sage Miller*, Jase Tabor.

1A – Mrs. Carter: Ben Barrett, Trace Booth, Mason Bowman*, Kyle Dillon*, Tucker Grubbs*, Preslie Houck*, Ellie Kingery*, Cannon McCarter*, Gretchen Miller*.

1B – Ms. Morgan: Lilah Bush*, Wyatt Gandee*, Raylee Hentrich*, Zaira Johnson*, Jude Layton*, Addison Doles, Deagan Goddard, Lane Salyers, Kaylee Smith.

2A – Mrs. Hood: Memphis Gillenwater*, Ethan Lambert*, Allsion Kemp, Ava Morgan.

2B – Mrs Wachs: Landon Allerheiligen*, Darren Dillon*, Ana Jeffers*, Chelsea Swisher*, Nate Thornton*, Hayden Whitt*, Patrick Burgess, Brooklynn Johnson, Bobby Skidmore, Kenzie Wellington.

3A – Mrs. Barry: Addi Marcum*, Paige McCormick*, Ella Elliott, John Manley, Sean Miller, Elizabeth Queen, Chase Remy, Tatiana Winston.

4A – Mr. Burnette : Rory Martin, Elexis Ray, Branda Rutter, Clay Salyers

5A – Mrs. Walker : Owen Davies, Morgan Davis, Abi Hentrich, Ashlee Lambert, Grace Matovich*, Blake Newell, Ava Smith, Maggie Stover, Morgan Taylor.