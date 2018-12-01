Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announces today that Myles J. Morrison is the first recipient of the “Pay-It-Forward” program at River Valley High School. The program was founded by School Resource Officer Deputy Chad Wallace during his tenure with the Gallipolis City School District. Wallace is now assigned as the SRO at River Valley High School and has re-instituted the program. The “Pay-It-Forward” program rewards students with a gift card for performing random acts of kindness or promoting civic unity and school pride. Wallace reports that Morrison was selected for numerous reasons to include taking it upon himself to decorate the entire school for sporting events, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Morrison is a senior and is active in Beta Club, Leo Club, Student Council, the Stand Program and Leader and Me programs. He is also a member of the varsity basketball team. The sheriff’s office says it is proud of Myles and to keep up the good work,

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announces today that Myles J. Morrison is the first recipient of the “Pay-It-Forward” program at River Valley High School. The program was founded by School Resource Officer Deputy Chad Wallace during his tenure with the Gallipolis City School District. Wallace is now assigned as the SRO at River Valley High School and has re-instituted the program. The “Pay-It-Forward” program rewards students with a gift card for performing random acts of kindness or promoting civic unity and school pride. Wallace reports that Morrison was selected for numerous reasons to include taking it upon himself to decorate the entire school for sporting events, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Morrison is a senior and is active in Beta Club, Leo Club, Student Council, the Stand Program and Leader and Me programs. He is also a member of the varsity basketball team. The sheriff’s office says it is proud of Myles and to keep up the good work, https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_Morrison-PF.jpg Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announces today that Myles J. Morrison is the first recipient of the “Pay-It-Forward” program at River Valley High School. The program was founded by School Resource Officer Deputy Chad Wallace during his tenure with the Gallipolis City School District. Wallace is now assigned as the SRO at River Valley High School and has re-instituted the program. The “Pay-It-Forward” program rewards students with a gift card for performing random acts of kindness or promoting civic unity and school pride. Wallace reports that Morrison was selected for numerous reasons to include taking it upon himself to decorate the entire school for sporting events, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Morrison is a senior and is active in Beta Club, Leo Club, Student Council, the Stand Program and Leader and Me programs. He is also a member of the varsity basketball team. The sheriff’s office says it is proud of Myles and to keep up the good work, Courtesy photo