FFA members attend Farm Science Review

Twenty-six members of the Gallipolis FFA Chapter recently attended the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio.

While there, the members had a chance to see all the new science and technology used in agriculture today. There were over 40 acres of educational booths and exhibits relating to animal science, plant science, and agricultural mechanics. They also got to spend some time with state soil scientists at the Gwynne Conservation Area.

The members that attended were CJ Angel, Katelyn Batten, Bella Bonzo, Cody Brumfield, Gracee Caldwell, Jasmine Clark, Cierra Cox, Josie Cremeans, Braydon Easton, Taylor Facemire, Jaela Foster, William Hendrickson,Derek Henry, Beau Johnson, Kyley Jones, Jerah Justice, Cyrus Long, Lane Neal, Trace Neal, Erin Pope, Lilly Rees, Christa Rife, Rita Roush, Garytt Schwall, Jamie Steger, and Hayley Wood.

The group was accompanied by FFA Advisors: Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Dickson.

Submitted by FFA Reporter Derek Henry.