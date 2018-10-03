Paw Patrol event planned to benefit River Museum

POINT PLEASANT — Farmer Bank in Point Pleasant will be hosting an open house and Paw Patrol event to benefit the Point Pleasant River Museum.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 13 at the bank located at 1716 Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant.

Kids of all ages will have a chance to get their photo with the cast of Paw Patrol — Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, and Skye. Parents should bring their own cameras to take photos.

The event is free, with donations being accepted to benefit the Point Pleasant River Museum as it works to rebuild from a fire earlier this year. Donations will be matched up to $2,000.

In addition to the Paw Patrol event, Farmers Bank will be making a $50 donation to the River Museum for every new account opened with Farmers Bank in October and November.

Parking is limited at the bank, and attendees are asked to be patient and courteous to bank customers and employees as they wait to meet the characters.