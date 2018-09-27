GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia Local Schools students gathered for prayer at their respective schools Wednesday to observe “See You at the Pole.”

“See You at the Pole is a national event that encourages students, staff and community members across the U.S. to pray for their schools,” said River Valley High School teacher Aaron Walker. “It’s a way for us to support our students and be reminded to pray regularly for them. To see these young people come extra early to school and be willing to live out their faith is incredibly exciting, encouraging and humbling. In essence, we just want to love and pray for the school and community that we love.”

“It’s nice that we have moments when the students and staff come together. We have weekly Bible study in (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), but it’s good to know that it’s not just kids, that there are other teachers in the school that are walking the same walk,” said RVHS senior Ian Eblin.

“This is great way for us to express our faith in school and keep it open to everyone,” said RVHS senior Jose Jones.

South Gallia celebrated See You at the Pole today with prayer led by Senior Chad Bostic. Juniors Savannah St. Clair and Olivia Johnson sang “He Knows My Name.”

RVHS students shared passages from Ephesians 3:14-21, Hebrews 4:15-16, the Lord’s Prayer and group prayer.

South Gallia celebrated See You at the Pole today with prayer led by Senior Chad Bostic. Juniors Savannah St. Clair and Olivia Johnson sang “He Knows My Name.” The event was attended by several students. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_IMG_9862.jpg South Gallia celebrated See You at the Pole today with prayer led by Senior Chad Bostic. Juniors Savannah St. Clair and Olivia Johnson sang “He Knows My Name.” The event was attended by several students. Courtesy photo River Valley High School students gather for prayer to celebrate See You at the Pole. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_20180926_073126.jpg River Valley High School students gather for prayer to celebrate See You at the Pole. Courtesy photo