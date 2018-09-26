Portman presses GM CEO to reinvest in Lordstown Plant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released the following statement following his meeting with General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra regarding the Lordstown plant:

“Ohio is a leader in auto manufacturing and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that we keep our auto industry strong. Lordstown has some of the best auto workers in the world, and I remain disappointed by GM’s cutbacks at the plant. I had a very frank discussion with GM CEO Mary Barra and pressed her to make a public commitment to the Lordstown plant and reinvest in its workforce. I’m disappointed she did not do so, but I’m going to keep fighting for this community.

“I’ve seen firsthand the world-class cars these exceptionally-skilled workers produce, and if there is not a strong market for the Chevy Cruze right now, I want to be sure GM looks to this plant for production of other vehicles. I will continue to push GM to bring new work to the plant. I will also continue to do everything I can to help workers who are laid off during this transition. GM has a great resource in the Lordstown plant and its employees, and I hope the company will reinvest in the plant and its workforce.”

NOTE: On September 12, 2018, Portman announced that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) approved a National Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG) for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for up to $1.75 million – with an initial award of $875,000 – to provide employment and training services to workers affected by layoffs from the General Motors plant in Lordstown, as well as from three additional auto industry suppliers in northeastern Ohio. Portman wrote Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta urging the department to approve the grant in August. On April 13, 2018 Portman released a statement on General Motors’ decision to cut a shift at the Lordstown plant and committed to continue to do whatever he can to help bring new work to the plant.

Submitted by the office of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.